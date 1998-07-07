15 Stocks Seen Beating S&P 500

Nail biting time is (largely) over for folks at Salomon Smith Barney. They've picked the 15 stocks they expect will beat the market over the next 12 months.

The investment banking and brokerage firm will invest an estimated $1.5 billion into the 15 stocks for an investment pool that is currently closed to new investors.

Salomon Smith Barney (SSB) on Monday released the stocks it expects to beat the other 2,400 companies that its researchers follow around the globe - namely those stocks that will make up its Ten-Plus Exceptional Names unit investment trust.

Last year's list grew 31.1 percent through June compared to a 28.1 percent return over the same 12-month period for S&P 500 stocks.

Even though the fund is closed to newcomers, individual investors can learn a lot about what the Street thinks are good bets for the year ahead. Even more telling are those industries that SSB left off.





SSB Ten-Plus Stocks

Alcatel-Alsthhom NV

Allstate

Applied Materials

Amgen

Black & Decker

Chase Manhattan

Honeywell Inc.

IBM

Motorola

Navistar Intl.

Schlumberger

Schering-Plough

Williams

Wal-Mart

Xerox



Investors will note that SSB's picks are not small corporations.

The large capitalization focus has a lot to do with the natural restrictions that picking stocks for a possible investment of some $100 million brings to bear. Bruce Beardslee, managing director for equity research, also says that in his experience, large corporations are better performers for buy-and-hold recommendations with a 12-month outlook.

Yet, as most investors know, large cap stocks have been the drivers in the bull market, and the SSB list can only add to the suspicion that the small and midsized caps are going to remain laggards for the time being.

Hugh Johnson, investment strategist at First Albany, notes that big cap stocks that make up the Russell 1000 have returned 20.8 percent since the end of last year through July 3. The small caps, as measured by the Russell 2000 on the other hand, have delivered a mere 8.7 percent.

"This is not a nice, simple list," Johnson said. "It's not as though they are picking a laundry list of household names that are safe. Some of these (stocks) are pretty intriguing."

All of the picks are U.S.-based corporations, except French telecommunications giant Alcatel. Asian exposure is limited, aside from the startling choice of semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials. Chip stocks have been among the hardest hit by the downturn in Asia, prompting many companies to embark on restructurings and layoffs.

SSB's decision to include Applied Materials means that at least some think the worse is behind for some chip and chip equipment makers.

"It's our judgment that you'll start to see a meaningful pickup in bookings between now nd the middle of 1999 and that the stock clearly has a lot of upside," Beardslee said.

Another surprising choice: Motorola, the company technology investors love to ridicule. The company announced a restructuring plan last month that includes laying off 15,000 workers and a $2 billion second quarter charge. Motorola's stock price has fallen from 90 1/2 last July to 53 7/16 on Monday.

The pick "is not without controversy," said Jeff Waters, an associate director in equity research. "This is one way the list is fairly aggressive." He cited Motorola's new handsets products line, which had been a trouble maker at the firm, as a positive. Moreover, the firm's interest in the 66-satellite Iridium mobile communications network, also bodes well, he said.

"On a price-to-sales basis, we think it's just as cheap as can be," Beardlees said. The restructuring "should clear the boards for some better numbers."

In financial services, another hot performer to date, SSB went with Allstate insurance and Chase Manhattan. In other words, SSB has chosen to largely sidestep the mega-merger trends that's been reshaping the financials this year.

Recent recent huge stock deals that they ignored include: SSB's parent Traveler's Group and Citicorp; the pending $60 billion combination of NationsBank Corp. and BankAmerica Corp.; First Chicago's $30 billion deal with Banc One Corp.; and the $34 billion Norwest-Wells Fargo deal.

Chase has been on many an analysts' list as ready to make a deal to acquire a brokerage firm to better compete with its rivals, but Beardslee and Waters expect their "plain vanilla" pick to outshine the S&P with a stock repurchasing plans and potential low double-digits earnings growth.

"It appears that this is far and away the cheapest major bank stock," Waters said. "The market is afraid that they'll go out and buy a broker, but we think management is going to be pretty disciplined."

First Albany's Johnson noted there's nothing on the list that directly hits the basic materials sector, although Waters notes that the inclusion of truck maker Navistar and automation and control systems maker Honeywell touch on the sector.

Still, the decision shows SSB "sees no recovery in pricing power in the U.S. economy," Johnson said. "It's not that I disagree, but that's a rather strong statement and one that they might have to revisit in six months."

Not surprisingly, the list also does not touch on the volatile Internet sector. It also avoids a direct investment into U.S. telecommunications with companies like AT&T, MCI and Sprint.

