JOHN ROBERTS

Anchor, CBS Evening News with John Roberts

Senior White house correspondent, CBS Newscolor>

John Roberts has been the anchor for the Sunday edition of the CBS Evening News since March 1995. He also is senior White House correspondent for CBS News.

Before his current assignment at the White House, Roberts contributed reports on medical and health issues and a wide variety of other subjects, primarily on the weeknight CBS Evening News With Dan Rather.

Roberts was one of the first television news reporters to report live from the scene of the bombing at the Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta on July 27, 1996. Roberts was just a few blocks away when the bomb exploded at 1:27 AM, and was able to get on the air an hour later. His live report from a rooftop overlooking the scene lasted nearly 11 hours.

He also anchored breaking coverage of the Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995. That was two years to the day after he had anchored special reports of the fire at the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas. He anchored live Sunday morning coverage of the October 1993 capture of the Russian White House by anti-Yeltsin forces.

Roberts' extensive reporting experience includes live on-site coverage of the Northridge, California, earthquake; the fires in Laguna Beach and Malibu, California; Hurricanes Hugo, Andrew, and Felix; the US intervention in Haiti, and the Cuban refugee crisis in Miami. He has reported for CBS News from Nicaragua, Brazil, Jamaica, Japan, Britain, France, and Switzerland.

Roberts has interviewed many prominent newsmakers, including President Bill Clinton, Vice President Al Gore, Yitzhak Rabin, Boris Yeltsin, and Benazir Bhutto.

Roberts was previously co-anchor for Channel 2 News At Five and Channel 2 News At 11 on WCBS-TV, the CBS-owned television station in New York. There, he anchored live coverage of the 1994 elections and of the New York City subway firebombing, for which he won a 1994 New York Press Club award. He also contributed live on-site reports on the crisis in Haiti, the Cuban refugee crisis in Florida, the USAir Flight 427 crash in Pittsburgh, and Woodstock '94.

He joined CBS News in June 1992 as co-anchor of the CBS Morning News. Prior to that, he had been co-anchor of Canada A.M., CTV's top-rated morning news program, and an anchor-correspondent at WCIX-TV Miami. He had previously worked at City TV in Toronto as co-anchor of CityWide and anchor and correspondent of City Pulse. In addition, he was a reporter and entertainment anchor for City Pulse.

Roberts was born November 15, 1956 in Toronto and attended the University of Toronto.