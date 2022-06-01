CBS

Norman Seawright III has long nursed a fascination with, and love for, the Twin Cities, and is thrilled to return to Minnesota.

Although he was born a Californian, If you ask him where he's from, Norman will tell you Louisville, Kentucky… only because it's easier to locate than Greenville, Indiana (which is just 20 minutes up the road). Fascinated with television news as a young child, he got involved with media in high school, writing for the high school newspaper, producing news stories and calling basketball games for WNAS-TV at Floyd Central High School.

Norman did his undergraduate study at Ole Miss, majoring in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Spanish, and intended to pursue news, but… working with Ole Miss Athletics as a reporter and play-by-play broadcaster changed his tune almost entirely.

Having already planned on pursuing a graduate degree, Norman attended Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication as a Broadcast & Digital Journalism student with an emphasis in Sports Communication. His storytelling ability was enriched by the week-long Meredith–Cronkite Fellowship between Arizona State University and KPHO in Phoenix.

Norman had two internship experiences at WLKY in Louisville in both news and sports, followed by a sports internship at KARE, and another sports internship at WSYR in Syracuse before beginning his career at KBJR/KDLH in Duluth, MN as the weekend sports anchor. After spending three years in Charleston, WV at WOWK as sports anchor/reporter (and winning Sports Anchor of the Year all three years from the Virginias' Associated Press Broadcasters), returning to Minnesota feels like homecoming.

Norman played basketball, tennis, and ran track (sprinter/high jumper) in high school. He's an rabid Ole Miss football and baseball fan—his entire family attended (and his dad was a receiver for the Rebels). He loves Louisville basketball and likes Syracuse basketball. Minnesota sparked an interest in hockey, so he has become a Wild fan (when not cheering on the Nashville Predators).

When he isn't reporting sports or telling stories, he's either reading, playing his violin, balancing his love of food and keeping in shape, or singing to himself. Music is his other great love, and he likes most genres. He's always willing to challenge himself—in work, in life, and most certainly in the weight room (invite him, and he'll almost always say yes)!

VITALS

Joined WCCO: June 2019

Hometown: Greenville, IN (minutes from Louisville, KY)

Alma Mater: Ole Miss (Bachelor's) / Syracuse (Master's)

FAVORITES

Music: Grew up on Earth, Wind & Fire—these days, I can be found listening to nearly anything (except metal). Too much to list, but some staples include Kendrick Lamar, Seven Lions, Don Omar, Pierce Fulton, Khalid, David Guetta, 6LACK, Maroon 5, Ty Dolla $ign, Armin Van Buuren, Jacob Banks… I could go on for days. Did I mention growing up as a classically trained violinist?

Movie: The Lion King and anything starring Denzel Washington.

TV Show: I like anything well-written. Breaking Bad, the first seven seasons of Game of Thrones, The Newsroom (of course)…

Author: This changes frequently. As of June 2019, it's Malcolm Gladwell.

Food: I'm a generally adventurous eater, so my favorite is probably whatever I just ate.

Local Restaurant: Don't have one yet! I'll get back to you on this (or feel free to make some suggestions).

Hidden MN Gem: I happen to like the enclosed pool/hot tub on the roof of my apartment complex -- you can use it in the winter. I loved Duluth's Enger Tower. Open to more suggestions!

Sport/Exercise: To watch? Toss-up: basketball/football. To do? Weightlifting.

Historical Figure: Muhammad Ali.

Famous Minnesotan: Prince.

Quote: "Life doesn't get easier. You get better at it." -- Theodore Roosevelt

Word: Faith.

Vacation Spot: Los Angeles (got the best of all worlds -- city, mountains, beach).

Holiday: Christmas.

Planet: Outside Earth? Mars.

Facebook or Twitter? Twitter.

Cats or Dogs? Dogs (black labs preferred).

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Rolling Stones.

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy.

Phone Call or Text Message? Depends on the urgency, but I like both.

Mac or PC? Mac.

Coffee or Tea? Coffee in the morning, tea in the evening.

Morning Person or Night Person? Night owl.

East Coast vs. West Coast? West Coast, best coast.

Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars. I like Vader -- complex enough character.

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? I grew up with "goose," but I know it's "grey duck."