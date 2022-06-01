Kate Raddatz
Kate joined the WCCO team as a reporter in 2013, but it wasn't her first time in the newsroom. An Excelsior native, she interned at the station during her senior year at the University of Minnesota, and is proud to be telling stories in her home state. Kate has been awarded Upper-Midwest Emmy Awards for her reporting and breaking news coverage. During her time at WCCO, she has covered historic snowstorms, contributed to the "Best Of Minnesota" series, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was also a fill-in guest radio host for iHeart Radio on KDWB. As a wife and working mom, she is passionate about telling stories that impact families.
Kate enjoys participating in charity fundraisers and was a musician before pursuing journalism. She has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City, the Pantages Theatre, and numerous professional league sporting events. These days her singing is mostly at Church and for weddings.
Kate lives in the Twin Cities with her family. She and her husband love biking, running, and all Minnesota sports!
She's always looking for story ideas. You can contact her here.
VITALS
Joined WCCO: 2013
Hometown: Excelsior, Minnesota
Alma Mater: University of Minnesota–Twin Cities
FAVORITES
Music: Beyoncé & Rolling Stones
Movie: Liar Liar
TV Show: I Dream of Jeannie
Book: Tina Fey, Bossypants
Food: Is Sriracha a food? Then falafel.
Local Restaurant: Brasa (Northeast!)
Hidden MN Gem: My hometown :)
Sport/Exercise: Football and yoga
Historical Figure: Joan of Arc
Favorite Minnesotan: Too many favorite Twins players
Quote: " There will never be a day when we won't need dedication, discipline, energy, and the feeling that we can change things for the better." -- George Sheehan
Word: Can
Vacation Spot: Coronado Island, San Diego
Holiday: Christmas Eve
Planet: Earth, I've been there!
Facebook or Twitter? Facebook
Cats or Dogs? Too hard!
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Stones
Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
Phone Call or Text Message? Text, always
Mac or PC? Mac
Coffee or Tea? Depends
Paper or Plastic? Paper
Morning Person or Night Person? Crazy early morning
East Coast vs. West Coast? West
Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars
'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Grey Duck
