Kate Raddatz

CBS

Kate joined the WCCO team as a reporter in 2013, but it wasn't her first time in the newsroom. An Excelsior native, she interned at the station during her senior year at the University of Minnesota, and is proud to be telling stories in her home state. Kate has been awarded Upper-Midwest Emmy Awards for her reporting and breaking news coverage. During her time at WCCO, she has covered historic snowstorms, contributed to the "Best Of Minnesota" series, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was also a fill-in guest radio host for iHeart Radio on KDWB. As a wife and working mom, she is passionate about telling stories that impact families.

Kate enjoys participating in charity fundraisers and was a musician before pursuing journalism. She has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City, the Pantages Theatre, and numerous professional league sporting events. These days her singing is mostly at Church and for weddings.

Kate lives in the Twin Cities with her family. She and her husband love biking, running, and all Minnesota sports!

She's always looking for story ideas. You can contact her here.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2013

Hometown: Excelsior, Minnesota

Alma Mater: University of Minnesota–Twin Cities

FAVORITES

Music: Beyoncé & Rolling Stones

Movie: Liar Liar

TV Show: I Dream of Jeannie

Book: Tina Fey, Bossypants

Food: Is Sriracha a food? Then falafel.

Local Restaurant: Brasa (Northeast!)

Hidden MN Gem: My hometown :)

Sport/Exercise: Football and yoga

Historical Figure: Joan of Arc

Favorite Minnesotan: Too many favorite Twins players

Quote: " There will never be a day when we won't need dedication, discipline, energy, and the feeling that we can change things for the better." -- George Sheehan

Word: Can

Vacation Spot: Coronado Island, San Diego

Holiday: Christmas Eve

Planet: Earth, I've been there!

Facebook or Twitter? Facebook

Cats or Dogs? Too hard!

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Stones

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Text, always

Mac or PC? Mac

Coffee or Tea? Depends

Paper or Plastic? Paper

Morning Person or Night Person? Crazy early morning

East Coast vs. West Coast? West

Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Grey Duck