Kari Patey is news director at WCCO-TV. This move represents a homecoming for Patey, who got her start at WCCO-TV in 1999, producing WCCO This Morning.

After six years in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market, which also included a stint as a producer at KSTP-TV, Patey moved to New York and worked for WNBC-TV starting January 2006.

She was serving as that station's assistant news director, a position she earned after rising through the ranks as a writer and producer, when she received the job as news director at WCCO in December 2017.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be coming home and joining a team of terrific storytellers," she said. "I'm very excited to do what I love in an area I love. I'm a Midwest girl through and through."

Patey received her Bachelor of Arts in journalism, communications and sociology from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn. She is a National Edward R. Murrow Award Winner, a National Emmy Award winner, as well as a New York Regional Emmy Award Winner.

