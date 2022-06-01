Allen Henry
Allen Henry is an Emmy-award winning journalist who joined WCCO as a reporter in August 2022.
Although new to Minnesota, Allen is a native of the Midwest. Born and raised in Troy, Ohio, Allen got his journalistic start by helping to start his high school's broadcast journalism club which turned into an accredited class in just a year.
Allen is also a proud graduate of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University. (Go Bobcats!)
Before joining WCCO, Allen worked at NBC4 in Columbus, Ohio where he broke several stories including a multi-billion dollar investment into the region by tech giant Intel.
Prior to that, Allen worked at WKEF/WRGT in Dayton, Ohio. While there, Allen won an Ohio Valley Emmy Award for his coverage of the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes. Allen also covered the Oregon District mass shooting and led an investigation into Ohio's prison parole process which led to sweeping changes.
Allen started his professional career in Montgomery, Alabama at WSFA, covering the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March. He also worked as reporter at WVUE in New Orleans, covering everything from Mardi Gras to tropical storms.
In his spare time, Allen enjoys competitively playing board games, cooking, and discovering new places to eat and drink.
Request Allen To Speak At An Event
VITALS
Joined WCCO: 2022
Hometown: Troy, Ohio
Alma Mater: Ohio University
FAVORITES
Music: Dua Lipa
Movie: Aladdin
TV Show: The Price is Right
Book: Becoming Steve Jobs
Food: Anything Italian, especially Chicken Parm
Local Restaurant: Taberna
Hidden MN Gem: I just moved here, so please recommend some!
Sport/Exercise: Biking
Historical Figure: Frank Lloyd Wright
Favorite Minnesotan: Prince
Quote: "Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose. You are already naked. There is no reason not to follow your heart." -- Steve Jobs
Word: Hello
Vacation Spot: Provincetown
Holiday: Christmas
Facebook or Twitter? Twitter
Cats or Dogs? Cats
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
Phone Call or Text Message? Text
Mac or PC? Mac
Beer or Wine? Wine
Morning Person or Night Person? Morning
Star Trek or Star Wars? The Force is strong with this one
for more features.