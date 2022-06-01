Follow: Twitter | Email

Allen Henry is an Emmy-award winning journalist who joined WCCO as a reporter in August 2022.

Although new to Minnesota, Allen is a native of the Midwest. Born and raised in Troy, Ohio, Allen got his journalistic start by helping to start his high school's broadcast journalism club which turned into an accredited class in just a year.

Allen is also a proud graduate of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University. (Go Bobcats!)

Before joining WCCO, Allen worked at NBC4 in Columbus, Ohio where he broke several stories including a multi-billion dollar investment into the region by tech giant Intel.

Prior to that, Allen worked at WKEF/WRGT in Dayton, Ohio. While there, Allen won an Ohio Valley Emmy Award for his coverage of the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes. Allen also covered the Oregon District mass shooting and led an investigation into Ohio's prison parole process which led to sweeping changes.

Allen started his professional career in Montgomery, Alabama at WSFA, covering the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March. He also worked as reporter at WVUE in New Orleans, covering everything from Mardi Gras to tropical storms.

In his spare time, Allen enjoys competitively playing board games, cooking, and discovering new places to eat and drink.

Request Allen To Speak At An Event

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2022

Hometown: Troy, Ohio

Alma Mater: Ohio University

FAVORITES

Music: Dua Lipa

Movie: Aladdin

TV Show: The Price is Right

Book: Becoming Steve Jobs

Food: Anything Italian, especially Chicken Parm

Local Restaurant: Taberna

Hidden MN Gem: I just moved here, so please recommend some!

Sport/Exercise: Biking

Historical Figure: Frank Lloyd Wright

Favorite Minnesotan: Prince

Quote: "Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose. You are already naked. There is no reason not to follow your heart." -- Steve Jobs

Word: Hello

Vacation Spot: Provincetown

Holiday: Christmas

Facebook or Twitter? Twitter

Cats or Dogs? Cats

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Text

Mac or PC? Mac

Beer or Wine? Wine

Morning Person or Night Person? Morning

Star Trek or Star Wars? The Force is strong with this one