Woman dies after bring hit by 2 drivers on road in Crystal

CRYSTAL, Minn. — A woman is dead after she was struck by two drivers while walking in the middle of a road in Crystal Saturday night, police said.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of an adult who was hit by and trapped underneath a car on the 5000 block of Douglas Drive, the Crystal Police Department said.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The department said officers believe she was walking in the middle of traffic lanes in the dark and was struck by two drivers.

Both drivers are cooperating with the investigation and did not appear to be distracted or impaired.