Widow of slain Pope Co. Deputy Josh Owen to issue statement Thursday

By WCCO Staff

GLENWOOD, Minn. -- The widow of fallen Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen is expected to speak publicly for the first time Thursday as the community prepares for the funeral this weekend.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Shannon Owen will speak to the media in front of her husband's squad vehicle at the sheriff's office in Glenwood. The statement is scheduled for noon. CBS News Minnesota will stream this live.

Owen was shot Saturday evening responding to a domestic disturbance call in Cyrus, and later died of his injuries at a hospital. A second deputy and a Starbuck police officer were also injured in the shooting. The gunman was killed.

Owen died on his birthday. He had just turned 44 years old.

The funeral will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Minnewaska Area High School, with a visitation on Friday evening.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 10:20 AM

