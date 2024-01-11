Police search for man who threatened to "shoot persons" at University of Minnesota

Police search for man who threatened to "shoot persons" at University of Minnesota

Police search for man who threatened to "shoot persons" at University of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Early Thursday morning, University of Minnesota police issued a warning that a man has threatened to shoot people on its Twin Cities campus. The warning resulted in a number of campus-wide emergency warnings as well as some lockdowns.

A number of employees and students were urged to shelter, or to "stay away" from campus until the situation was resolved. The spring semester doesn't begin until Tuesday.

Law enforcement agencies said they were on the lookout for 41-year-old Joseph Mark Rongstad. He is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. There are no clothing or vehicle descriptions.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says it was tipped off to a social media post on Thursday morning about a threat to its staff and U students. Deputies searched Rongstad's home Thursday morning. His whereabouts remain unknown.

WCCO reported in 2016 that Rongstad was charged with burglarizing the home of the mayor of his town, Watson, which is located in southwestern Minnesota. The West Central Tribune reported Rongstad was the former mayor of Watson, and he pleaded guilty to those charges.

According to court documents, then-Mayor Kyle Jones said Rongstad lived across the street from him, and said Rongstad believed the city had "a conspiracy going against him."

Law enforcement said Rongstad was found sleeping in a truck the morning after the burglary and had Jones' Swiss Army knife and keys in his possession, court documents state.

Earlier that year, Rongstad was also charged with recklessly discharging a gun after he allegedly fired a rifle through his truck's sunroof. Law enforcement said Rongstad told them he fired shots while he was "trying to get away from the corpses that were after him."

The West Central Tribune reported Rongstad was civility committed in June 2016 "on the basis of mental health and chemical dependency." The duration of his commitment and the grounds for his release are not clear.

Rongstad served jail time in 2021 for driving a tractor through a Watson church, according to the West Central Tribune

Court records show his most recent brushes with the law were convictions for a misdemeanor traffic offense in July 2023, and felony possession of drugs in June 2023.

He was also convicted of driving while impaired in Chippewa County in 2019, and has several other traffic offenses dating back to 2016, according to court records.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Mental Health Resources: Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cellphone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.