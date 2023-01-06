New DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobsen takes over: "We have to be a part of the same solution"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- There's a new leader at the Department of Public Safety for the state of Minnesota. Bob Jacobson is the 15th Commissioner, appointed by Governor Tim Walz.

Jacobson is finishing his first full week serving as Commissioner.

"First thing I'd like people to know is I'm really humbled and honored to be in this position," Jacobson said.

Jacobson spent most of his career in law enforcement.

"Started as a police officer in 1983," Jacobson said.

After 32 years with New Brighton police, he retired in 2016 as Police Chief and Director of Public Safety.

"We prided ourselves on community engagement and community policing," Jacobson said.

He came out of retirement a few times for key roles at the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Department of Human Services. And says always hoped he'd have the opportunity to serve as Commissioner of DPS.

"That thought of helping and being a part of the solution, being a part of making the 'we' better each day," Jacobson said.

He said his first focus will be on uplifting the public safety profession. The department has 2,200 employees, ranging from the State Patrol to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to emergency communications and driver's services.

"The belief in how we go about doing our work, the belief that we can make a difference even as a state agency, we can make a difference in people's lives and that there's such value to that," Jacobson said.

He knows there are challenges.

"The challenge is gaining trust and making sure we keep trust with our communities. We have to work together. We have to be a part of the same solution," Jacobson said.

He says accountability on every level runs through the core. And while he says there are no immediate changes for the department, he is prioritizing investigating gun crimes and reducing overdoses and focusing on making roads safer across the state. That mission includes continuing to partner with federal and local agencies where needed.

"The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been embedded with Minneapolis Police Department and has been doing some great work on gun crimes and drug crimes and confiscating and removing weapons--dangerous weapons--off the street," Jacobson said.

He says Minnesotans can expect he'll work hard.

"I'll be diligent in this position, and more than anything else, I hope people find they can have trust in what I'll try to do on their behalf, and I have a passion and a heart for this work," Jacobson said.

Jacobson told Jennifer his family, including his wife, kids and grandkids were supportive of him taking on this role, as he once again, came out of retirement.