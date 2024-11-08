Account Manager, Local Ad Sales MARKET

Title: Account Manager

Department: Sales

WCCO-TV is seeking an account manager!

The Account Manager (AM) will touch all facets of the business from aiding in the sales process to ensuring the delivery and stewardship of the deals. Coordinate the coverage of all short-term sales available inventory. Work with sales associates to complete movement of client inventory from one date to another, sell short-term available inventory and distribute audience deficiency units. Cover and back-up AE's during their absence and assisting with any inbound client inquiries. Work with leaders across the station group to ensure flawless campaign and inventory management.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Arrange make goods for program changes on all deals.

Prepare and update stewardships on all guaranteed deals.

Join and participate on sales calls with Account Executives (in-person and virtually).

Coordinate sales efforts with Account Executive; Work jointly with the team of Account Managers across VP's team to ensure comprehensive support of Client Media/Activation.

Generate a regular flow of client information To VP's Of Marketing and Account Executives.

Work with Marketing, Research and Promotion departments to develop tailored sales presentations.

Project manage and coordinate with internal teams to gather necessary elements for campaign execution. Reach out for missing assets, tags, and any needed approvals for custom assets.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

BS / BA degree preferred; equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered.

3+ years of either Ad Sales planning experience (preferably linear) or TV buying experience/media planning at an agency.

A strong desire to win and grow as a digital ad sales professional; Thrive is a team-oriented environment.

Strong communication and organizational skills.

Strong written communication skills and ability to think creatively.

Ability to prioritize & multi-task in a fast-paced sales environment.

Must be extremely organized, detailed, and accurate with exceptional foresight.

A dedicated and driven work ethic.

Experience working with FreeWheel, Salesforce, Operative and/or WideOrbit.

High proficiency in MS Office Product like: PowerPoint and Excel, as well as Google Suite Products.

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED

Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran's status, marital status, or height or weight.