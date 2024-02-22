Watch live: Twin Cities faith leaders hold vigil for slain Burnsville first responders

Chaplains provide support for police, firefighters after Burnsville tragedy

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Faith leaders from across the Twin Cities will gather Thursday evening to hold a vigil for three first responders killed in a standoff in Burnsville last weekend.

At least 11 churches will participate in the vigil, which will be held at 7 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville.

What : Faith leaders host vigil for fallen Burnsville first responders

Who: Leaders from various faith communities in the Twin Cities, including Berean Baptist Church, Faith Covenant Church, Grace United Methodist Church, Nativity Episcopal Church, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Risen Savior Catholic Church, River Hills United Methodist Church, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, South Metro Vineyard Church, St. James Lutheran Church and ZOE Church

Leaders from various faith communities in the Twin Cities, including Berean Baptist Church, Faith Covenant Church, Grace United Methodist Church, Nativity Episcopal Church, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Risen Savior Catholic Church, River Hills United Methodist Church, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, South Metro Vineyard Church, St. James Lutheran Church and ZOE Church Date: Feb. 22, 2024

Feb. 22, 2024 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota, streaming in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, as well as firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth, were killed Sunday morning when Shannon Gooden opened fire during a standoff, according to authorities. Gooden died by suicide after the shooting, according to a medical examiner's report.

A search warrant filed Wednesday shows authorities were responding to the Burnsville home because of a sexual assault allegation.

A joint public funeral for Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth is planned for Feb. 28 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie.

Sgt. Adam Medlicott was also injured in the shooting. He has since been released from the hospital.