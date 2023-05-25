Title: VP News

Department: News

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Be a hands-on executive who flourishes with breaking news/weather, enterprise reporting, memorable storytelling, and community journalism.

Must plan long-term strategy with a focus on ratings, retention, and growth across all screens.

Find opportunities for modernization, innovation, and next-generation storytelling.

Collaborate with General Manager and other station Department Heads and managers to evolve content, brand, and community partnerships.

Participate in the development and execution of short and long-term strategic goals for the station.

Partner with CBS News allies to elevate original storytelling happening across the company.

Build a welcoming, inclusive culture that allows people to be their best, authentic selves always.

Recruit best-in-class talent and develop them to stay and grow with CBS Stations.

Develop and maintain newsroom budget and expense management.

Ensure a balanced and ethical presentation of news in accordance with CBS policies and standards.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor's degree in Journalism, Communications, or related field preferred.

Prior experience as a News Director or executive newsroom manager for a television station or network team.

Proven journalistic judgment and a news philosophy that emphasizes accurate, fair and unique local content, along with community engagement.

Excellent communication skills are an absolute must.

Track record of being a successful, people-first manager who champions collaboration and feedback.

Skills in producing engaging, content-driven newscasts and digital content.

Experience developing short and long-term strategies from audience research and ratings data.

Legal understanding of FCC rules and regulations.

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED

Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran's status, marital status, or height or weight.