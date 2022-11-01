Vikings trade for Lions' TE T.J. Hockenson

Vikings beat Cardinals 34-26 for fifth straight win

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are making moves before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday.

According to the team, the Vikings are getting tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions - a NFC North division rival.

Minnesota sent Detroit two picks - a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024 - in exchange for Hockenson and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024.

The #Vikings have acquired TE T.J. Hockenson (@theehock8) in a deal with Detroit. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 1, 2022

Hockenson, the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is now in his fourth season. He's appeared in 47 games with 42 starts, recording over 2,000 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns.

So far this season, the Chariton, Iowa native has totaled 26 receptions for 395 yards, plus three touchdowns.

The completion of the trade is pending Hockenson passing a physical.

The move comes after Vikings starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. was injured in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The trade deadline is at 3 p.m.