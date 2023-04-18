Vikings safety Harrison Smith says new DC was "big draw" for him staying, talks infamous Prince text

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings longtime safety Harrison Smith says "it felt right to stay" with the team - and the new defensive coordinator was a big factor.

Smith, 34, restructured his contract over the offseason following speculation that he and the team may part ways amid salary cap moves. He's now entering his 12th season in purple.

On Tuesday, the six-time Pro Bowler spoke with the media, addressing his reasons for sticking with Minnesota - and why he texted a picture of Prince to a local reporter.

"You never know going into every offseason, but it's good to be back," Smith said.

Vikings safety Harrison Smith has spent his entire NFL career in Minnesota. Getty Images

On teammates leaving

"I'm fortunate to have played with all the guys I have, and played for the coaches I have, throughout my career. I don't have any negative thoughts about it. It's mostly just I'm happy that I've been able to be around those type of people. That's the world we live in. It's not just football."

Thoughts on Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores

"Not super familiar. Hope to get that way obviously. I've always been interested in his style and who he learned from," Smith said. "Honestly, that was a big draw in staying here, was getting to learn from him."

"I like his mentality, I like how he relays information and how he thinks about things."

On decision to stay

"I'd say [Flores] was a big reason. Wouldn't say it was one thing. You definitely have to appreciate what the Wilfs have done for the Vikings and the leadership they have, and the investment they have in the franchise and in the community. Being a part of the community, I kind of grew up here in a sense. There are tangible things I thought about and intangible things, and they all kind of added up to: I wanted to stay here, and give it another crack."

"It's tough to quantify everything, right? You try to because it makes you feel good, that there's a right answer or wrong answer. But you don't always know. It felt right to stay"

Approach to learning new scheme

"This time of year, you don't want to get too far ahead of yourself. Start at the ground floor. Like, how's your physical mobility? How's your strength? How's your speed? Focus on the fundamentals … And then we'll get into the scheme – the real, mental, acidic stuff that piles up during the year."

On Lewis Cine, fellow safety who's recovering from broken leg

"I completely forgot he was hurt, so not to put any pressure on him … he looks great. I'm don't even know if I'm supposed to talk about that. But he's doing a great job."

On possibility of not facing Aaron Rodgers on Packers next season, with Rodgers possibly going to Jets

"Yeah that would be weird, I guess. But that's how it goes. It's definitely – just being the Vikings and (Brett) Favre history – it's kinda funny where it could go."

(When asked if he was basically saying that Rodgers was going to the Jets, Smith laughed and said "let's not take it that far.")

On his Prince photo text message that went viral

"I think I texted that to our guy CT, I was like 'I don't know let's see what he does with this' and he didn't disappoint. So, here we are."

