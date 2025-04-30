Video Editor (Part-Time)

Title: Video Editor

Department: News

WCCO is seeking a part-time video editor.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Edit newscast elements for WCCO's weekend newscasts and other platforms, primarily during overnight, evening or early morning hours

Editors follow news show rundowns and collaborate with producers to find and piece together video and sound that is visually appealing and meaningful

Successful candidates will be able to work under deadline pressure and complete work with precision

Work closely with show producers, reporters and other editors

Uphold journalistic, ethical and professional standards consistent with company policies and values

Perform other duties, which may be assigned by a newsroom manager

Hiring Salary Range: $28.76 per hour.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Operating proficiency of non-linear editing systems like Edius, FCP X, Avid, Premiere or a similar nonlinear editing system

Must be able to obtain a valid MN driver's license

Must be physically able to carry, shoulder and shoot with a broadcast ENG camera (25 lbs. or more), as well as carry support equipment (i.e., tripod, lights, etc.)

Successful candidates will train to learn news photojournalism skills

Must be flexible to working all shifts including overnights and weekends

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

1-2 years of experience as a video editor or photojournalist in a medium to major market

Two- to four-year degree

NPPA style shooting experience a plus

FAA Part 107 license and flight experience a plus

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

NABET Union membership required, if not already a member

Please include a link to a demo reel with your online application

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED

Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran's status, marital status, or height or weight.