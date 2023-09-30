VIDEO: Car drives off bridge in Edina, 3 injured

WATCH: Car falls off bridge in Edina

EDINA, Minn. — Three people were injured early Saturday morning after a car drove off a bridge in Edina.

According to the state patrol, the car was traveling south on Highway 169 around 3 a.m. when it fell between the lanes onto Highway 62 below.

The three occupants were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, who was under 21, showed signs of impairment, the state patrol said. They were processed for driving while impaired, criminal vehicular operation, and drinking and driving while underage.