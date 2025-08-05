Friends search for missing 12-year-old Victoria Jackson, last seen near Minnehaha Falls

Minneapolis City Council will review local involvement in federal raid, and more headlines

Minneapolis City Council will review local involvement in federal raid, and more headlines

Minneapolis City Council will review local involvement in federal raid, and more headlines

Dozens of people on Tuesday are searching for a girl who has been missing for days.

Minneapolis police say 12-year-old Victoria Jackson was last seen walking from Minnehaha Falls at 8 p.m. Saturday. The focus for Tuesday's search, however, was her neighborhood in southeast Minneapolis near the 5200 block of Minnehaha Avenue.

It's a search made all the more urgent because family friends say Jackson has Type 1 diabetes. The friends say her insulin pump has since stopped pumping.

For friends Danielle Matthias and Jackie Robinson, they're hoping the search efforts lead to answers.

"It's been really hard to try to support the family but also know that we need people out looking," said Danielle Matthias.

WCCO

"I want to give a big shoutout to our unhoused population. They've been very helpful, they've been helping canvas," said Jackie Robinson.

Robinson started a Facebook page on Monday as a central space to communicate. Closer to Jackson's home, members of the nonprofit Northstar Search and Rescue say they're helping with Minneapolis police's efforts.

"Everyone's been opening the door, you know, like that's another thing," said Robinson. "When you knock on a door you don't know if people are going to answer but people are answering and they know her name. They are asking 'any update on Victoria? We're looking for her. Our kids go to school with her.'"

Matthias and Robinson are hoping to use Tuesday's National Night Out as a platform to spread the word in an increasingly urgent search.

"We want everybody to know her, to be looking out for her. So that if she is seen somewhere, someone knows to get her some support," said Matthias.

Jackson was last seen wearing a tan "Rugrats" shirt and blue jeans. She stands 5-foot-1 and weighs 140 pounds.

Family friends say she's likely unconscious and will need medical care immediately.