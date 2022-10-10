Watch CBS News
U of M service workers to announce results of strike vote Monday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The results of a strike vote by University of Minnesota service workers are expected to be released Monday.

Those results are expected to be announced around 3:30 p.m.

The union says the issues include wages, understaffing and discrimination.

A strike would impact operations across campus, including dining services, dormitories, gym facilities and restrooms.

If they have the votes, 1,500 workers could go on strike starting Oct. 22.

In a statement, the university said it hoped to reach a settlement before a strike occurs, but that contingency plans were in place if one does.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 5:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

