Troopers: Multiple construction workers struck, killed when car drove into work zone on I-695

BALTIMORE - Six people died when a car crashed into a work zone Wednesday afternoon on the inner loop of I-695 in Baltimore County.

According to Maryland State Police, around 12:40 p.m., a car drove in between temporary placed jersey walls and struck multiple construction workers before overturning.

The crash on I-695 at Security Boulevard shut down lanes in both directions for hours.

The driver of the car was taken to Shock Trauma.

"I am praying for the family," said Bridget Brown, whose son was on the highway during the wreck. "My son was only a few cars back. It could have been my son. I just thank God it is not him."

Troopers said they are investigating the cause of the crash.

Brown told WJZ she was coming to meet her son, who told her not to take 695. She took a back road and saw the commotion.

"When I came, I saw people running, all of the ambulances coming. It was a lot," Brown said. "We have a casualty and I am praying for the family. I didn't see the crash, just the commotion."

Baltimore County Public Schools said it is preparing for significant traffic delays because of the wreck.

"Please avoid the area," the district said. "We will work as quickly as possible to transport students safely this afternoon."

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski issued his condolences to those involved in the crash.

"On behalf of all the residents of Baltimore County, we offer our sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in today's tragic crash and my prayers remain with those injured in this horrific incident," Olszewski said.

"My heart goes out to the victims and the families affected by the tragic crash on the 695 beltway this afternoon," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said.

