"Tough as Nails" host Phil Keoghan drops by Mortensen Construction site to thank workers

HOPKINS, Minn. -- Phil Keoghan, of "Tough as Nails" and "The Amazing Race," was WCCO's guest co-host on Wednesday's edition of "The 4."

As it turns out, he also has a book he wrote called, "NOW: No Opportunity Wasted," about getting the most out of life and taking advantage of experiences. Because of that, he and WCCO's Derek James went to visit a Mortensen Construction site to meet the tough men and women there who aren't afraid to get their hands dirty.

So far, over 36,000 manhours have gone into the project to build the Blake School, an early elementary center.

"We have about 33% of the work on this project is self-performed work. So the masonry outside, the timber that you saw erected, all the finished carpentry work is done by our team," project manager Kelly Ontiveros said.

While learning about the project, James learned why Keoghan created the show to honor hardworking heroes with his wife Louise.

"My grandfather was a carpenter. My other grandfather was an auto mechanic. They were really the inspiration for this show that I do," Keoghan said.

The job site also served as a perfect place to cast future contestants, people like journeyman carpenter Jim Luebke, who said he watches "Tough as Nails" because his wife makes him. Keoghan made sure to send her a special message using her husband's phone.

"I just want to thank you for forcing your husband to watch 'Tough as Nails,'" he said. "I know your husband's probably reluctant. I know he's probably difficult to live with at times. But he does love you."

Luebke has worked at Mortensen for over 25 years and shared what he does to honor his family on every project.

"I have a little tradition where I write my kids' names or grandkids' names in glue, or something that goes on the back of a panel, or wherever can't be seen," he said.

Ontiveros took a moment to thank Keoghan and the show for the work they do.

"It's a great business to be in. We do a great job locally, but we'd like to spread that word around the country to find more people that are going to replace the great craft workers that you saw in our building today," she said.

Mortenson started construction on the early learning center in April 2022. They will complete the project on Aug. 11.