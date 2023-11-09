Watch CBS News
Local News

TIME LAPSE: Venus passes behind the moon

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

TIME LAPSE: Venus passes behind the moon
TIME LAPSE: Venus passes behind the moon 00:56

MINNEAPOLIS — Venus and the waning crescent moon met in the morning sky Thursday.

WCCO photographer captured the celestial event as it happened. Watch a time lapse of the occurrence above.

Called a lunar occultation, this is the second time its occurred this year, though the previous one, in March, was not visible from the United States.

MORE: What's the story behind the Hunter's Moon? And when can you see it?

First published on November 9, 2023 / 8:22 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.