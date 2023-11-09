TIME LAPSE: Venus passes behind the moon
MINNEAPOLIS — Venus and the waning crescent moon met in the morning sky Thursday.
WCCO photographer captured the celestial event as it happened. Watch a time lapse of the occurrence above.
Called a lunar occultation, this is the second time its occurred this year, though the previous one, in March, was not visible from the United States.
