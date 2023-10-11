Watch CBS News
The 2023 Holidazzle has been canceled due to short funding

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Holidazzle, a beloved holiday tradition by many Minnesotans, will not take place in 2023 due to a lack of funds, the mpls downtown council announced.

The council says this is a one-season decision and will not impact plans for the 2024 Holidazzle.

holidazzle-open-streets-2.jpg
(credit: CBS)

"This decision comes after exhausting all possible avenues to make this happen. Holidazzle is a treasured annual event for our community, and we did everything we could to make it possible this holiday season," said Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the mpls downtown council.  

The Holidazzle is a "Minneapolis downtown holiday tradition that creates a community gather place and holiday destination for people of all ages to come together and celebrate winter," according to the website.  The council is encouraging you to go to Holidazzle's website to share your favorite memories and comments about the future of the event. 

There are many downtown experiences you can still attend this holiday season. You can find those on the council's website.

