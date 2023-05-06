Police respond to "active shooter incident" at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas

Authorities responded to an "active shooter incident" Saturday afternoon at a mall in Allen, Texas, a suburb in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms reported.

Allen police reported an "active situation" at Allen Premium Outlets, and asked the public to "avoid the area." Video posted to social media captured the sound of gunfire and panic among people in the mall's parking lot.

There was no immediate word on whether there were injuries or fatalities. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.