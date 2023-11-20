Testing reveals hazardous lead levels in some St. Paul drinking water

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Officials in St. Paul say recent testing revealed unacceptable lead levels in some of the area's drinking water.

According to St. Paul Regional Water Services, tap water samples from 13 homes and buildings were above 15 parts per billion, which is the Environmental Protection Agency's action level for lead.

St. Paul residents can find out if they have lead service lines by going online. The city also offers free water testing.

SPRWS said it plans to remove all lead service lines for free in the next 10 years. The city also offers financial assistance for residents hoping to replace their service lines sooner.

Lead is hazardous to health, particularly in infants, children and pregnant people.

There will be a public meeting about lead levels on Nov. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at SPRWS headquarters.