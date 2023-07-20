Teen girl, 17, goes missing in Swift County

KERKHOVEN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Department of Public Safety seek the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

The agencies say that Priscilla Tena, of Kerkhoven, left her residence at 2 a.m. Sunday, and has not been in contact with her family ever since.

She has been known to go to the Willmar and Montevideo areas, officials said.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

She's described as standing 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing just over 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. They did not have a description of what clothes she could have been wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Swift County Sheriff's Office at 320-843-3133.