Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Teen girl, 17, goes missing in Swift County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of July 20, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of July 20, 2023 01:10

KERKHOVEN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Department of Public Safety seek the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

The agencies say that Priscilla Tena, of Kerkhoven, left her residence at 2 a.m. Sunday, and has not been in contact with her family ever since.

She has been known to go to the Willmar and Montevideo areas, officials said.

image.png
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

She's described as standing 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing just over 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. They did not have a description of what clothes she could have been wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Swift County Sheriff's Office at 320-843-3133.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 10:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.