Title: Technician Director/Director
Department: News
WCCO-TV is seeking a Technician Director/Director!
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- TD/Direct live daily newscasts and other productions, including special events, using Sony ELC automation.
- Candidate must understand and accept the responsibility and accountability that comes with this position.
- Set up mics, operate audio consoles, run robotic cameras, shade studio and remote cameras, floor direct, and manage studio guests when not directing
- Collaborate efficiently with show producers and lead technical crew in implementing clean shows
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Solid knowledge and proven skills within all areas of news and studio production: ELC automation, switchers, audio, CG, server ingest and playback, robotic camera operation, and iNews NRCS
- Detailed understanding of standard modern computer systems applied in broadcast control rooms and studios
- Strong dedication to quality and attention to detail
- Currently working in similar positions in a broadcast studio with a minimum 1 year experience of news production
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Experience with newscast directing applying Sony ELC automation
- Strong computer skills and technical troubleshooting a plus
- The ability to multitask and work proficiently in a fast-paced broadcast environment is essential
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
- Must be open to working early mornings, nights, weekends, and holidays as broadcast shifts vary
- Candidate is required to join IBEW Union if not currently a member
- Must have a valid driver's license
- Must be able to lift 50 pounds and push 75 pounds
