Title: Technician Director/Director

Department: News

WCCO-TV is seeking a Technician Director/Director!

JOB DESCRIPTION:

TD/Direct live daily newscasts and other productions, including special events, using Sony ELC automation.

Candidate must understand and accept the responsibility and accountability that comes with this position.

Set up mics, operate audio consoles, run robotic cameras, shade studio and remote cameras, floor direct, and manage studio guests when not directing

Collaborate efficiently with show producers and lead technical crew in implementing clean shows



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Solid knowledge and proven skills within all areas of news and studio production: ELC automation, switchers, audio, CG, server ingest and playback, robotic camera operation, and iNews NRCS

Detailed understanding of standard modern computer systems applied in broadcast control rooms and studios

Strong dedication to quality and attention to detail

Currently working in similar positions in a broadcast studio with a minimum 1 year experience of news production



PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience with newscast directing applying Sony ELC automation

Strong computer skills and technical troubleshooting a plus

The ability to multitask and work proficiently in a fast-paced broadcast environment is essential



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Must be open to working early mornings, nights, weekends, and holidays as broadcast shifts vary

Candidate is required to join IBEW Union if not currently a member

Must have a valid driver's license

Must be able to lift 50 pounds and push 75 pounds

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED



Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran's status, marital status, or height or weight.