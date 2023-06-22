Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

SWAT team member shoots suspect in St. Joseph while serving search warrant

Suspect shot by SWAT team in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH, Minn. – A SWAT team member shot a suspect during a search warrant execution Wednesday night in St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph Police Department says the joint Stearns/Benton County SWAT Team was helping its officers serve the warrant connected to a case involving firearms and threats of violence on the 200 block of Able Street East.

The suspect was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, and their condition is unknown. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is asking people to say clear of the area Wednesday night while investigators work the scene.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 9:18 PM

