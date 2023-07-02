Watch CBS News
Crime

SWAT teams respond to Minneapolis' Como Neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

SWAT teams respond to situation in Minneapolis' Como Neighborhood
SWAT teams respond to situation in Minneapolis' Como Neighborhood 00:41

MINNEAPOLIS -- A large presence of law enforcement is in Minneapolis' Como Neighborhood late Sunday afternoon. 

Details are limited, but police are blocking off roads in the neighborhood near Weeks Avenue Southeast.

MORE NEWS: Teen girl suffers life-threatening injuries in south Minneapolis shooting

A WCCO photojournalist on the scene says he saw an armored vehicle arriving. A Minneapolis police SWAT truck, K-9 unit, and a SWAT robot were also seen in the area.

Check back for more information. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 2, 2023 / 5:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.