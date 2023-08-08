SUV rips parked car in half while fleeing Minneapolis police

MINNEAPOLIS – Dramatic video shows the aftermath of a major crash early Monday evening in north Minneapolis.

A witness says police were chasing a black SUV when it slammed into a red car parked near North Penn and Glenwood avenues at about 5 p.m., causing it to wrap around a pole. The car's owner was not hurt.

It is not clear if the driver of the SUV was injured.

Police have not released any information about the crash as of late Monday night.