Sole survivor of Big Lake deadly crash making improvement with big support from Elk River hockey community

BIG LAKE, Minn. — On Monday, loved ones steadily showed up to the makeshift memorial around the tree off Highway 25 in Big Lake where two 17-year-old boys lost their lives and a third boy was seriously injured on Sunday in a high-speed crash.

Anthony "Tony" Krider and Donovan Gobel died, and Charles Gabrelcik survived. All three boys are from Elk River.

"It's surreal not having [Tony] around," said Eddie Drag, a co-worker of Kirder's, who stopped by the memorial to pay his respects on Monday. "The pain and heartache I feel right now is mostly about his family."

Drag says this sudden loss is shifting his perspective.

"I've been hugging my son extra tight lately. Really trying to cherish the moments with him, and I think that's how I'll honor Tony," said Drag.

The only survivor of the wreck was Gabrelcik, who friends tell WCCO, spends many of his days at the Elk River Ice Arena, where he practiced and played for the Junior Gold Boys Team.

"I've been good friends with Charles for the last couple years now, ever since he started playing hockey at Elk River," said Lucas Dahlberg, who works at the Elk River Arena.

Since the crash, the Elk River hockey community has donated more than $16,000 to help Gabrelcik in his recovery.

"Seeing how much [the GoFundMe] has grown and how much support the community has for him, and all three boys involved, is super cool," said Dahlberg.

Gabrelcik's family told WCCO on Sunday that they're worried he'll never be able to play the sports he loves again, but Dahlberg got a positive update on Monday.

"The last that I heard is that he's now able to move his arms and upper body, and he's breathing on his own, so it's incredible," said Dahlberg.

Dahlberg has no doubt Gabrelcik has what it takes to get back to the ice.

"He's a fighter. He's one of the toughest guys I know. He's tough, but he's so sweet, just one of the nicest kids I've met," said Dahlberg.

On Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Elk River High School announced they are opening up the commons area for students to gather and support each other in this difficult time.