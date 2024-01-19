Title: Streaming Anchor/Reporter

Department: News

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Anchor coverage and report for WCCO's streaming service, CBS News Minnesota, and for other company digital outlets and social media platforms.

Serve as the on-screen leader for our streaming operation as viewers drop in throughout the day for breaking news, weather, and other news and information across the Twin Cities, around Minnesota, and in Western Wisconsin.

Anchor various forms of breaking news on CBS News Minnesota, using live ad-libbing of fast-developing information in an accurate and responsible way.

Demonstrate nimble ability and readiness to produce stories and shows, and edit video, knowing that you will be working as part of an aggressive multi-skilled team of journalists who are excited to expand our already strong streaming service and presentation.

Remain actively plugged in to online and social media conversations and able to speak to hot online topics every day.

Demonstrate unique technical skills to switch live sources, video, and cameras in a dynamic, informal presentation that showcases developing web content throughout the day.

Present and anchor news on traditional linear programs on occasion.

With help from the digital team and broader newsroom, create, host and present creative and engaging stories and digital series.

Collaborate with colleagues in News, Promotion, Production and Engineering on live anchoring, daily assignments, and special projects

Ensure an accurate and ethical presentation of the news

Research and conduct necessary interviews

Meet all news production deadlines

Participate in various Community Relations/Public Relations appearances (parades, organization dinners, fundraisers, meetings, etc.)

Ensure that the daily broadcast is consistent with station strategic goals, values and brand.

Other duties as assigned.



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Must have exceptional communication and active listening skills

Must have ability to ad lib clearly and accurately during times of breaking news

Must be a strong emotional storyteller

Must be results oriented, curious, creative and committed to teamwork

Must be flexible to working all shifts.



PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience as an anchor in a medium/large market

Bachelor's Degree in journalism or related field.



ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED

Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran's status, marital status, or height or weight.