Stillwater police officers will not be charged in fatal shooting of Okwan Sims

STILLWATER, Minn. -- Two Stillwater police officers will not face charges for fatally shooting a gunman outside an apartment complex in March.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office determined the use of deadly force by Sergeant Dan Young and Officer Justin Dowley to be justified.

Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller says officers were initially called to the Curve Crest Villas on the 2200 block of West Orleans Street at about 2:30 p.m. on March 4 for an unknown medical emergency, but then numerous calls poured in reporting shots fired at the complex.

Dowley and his partner eventually encountered 21-year-old Okwan Sims in the complex's parking lot, and "there was an exchange of gunfire during which Sims was struck," the BCA said. Sims later died at Regions Hospital.

Investigators say before the shooting, a woman went to Sims' apartment. She told the BCA "Sims came out of his room with a gun and started shooting at her, striking her at least once."

The BCA says a handgun, several extended ammo magazines and spent 9mm rounds were recovered from the scene, suggesting Sims fired dozens of rounds in and outside of the complex.

"These officers really had no other option, and we know they too bear the weight of the loss of life," Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson said.

Note: The above video is from March 4