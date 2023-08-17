St. Paul police seek help finding "endangered baby"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul Police Department is asking for help finding a 6-month-old baby.

Police say My'Air is an "endangered baby" who was last seen Monday after he was allegedly taken by his mother's former boyfriend, Nichlis Kruse.

Kruse was last seen driving a black 2010 Chevy Tahoe with Minnesota license plate HGK499.

Police say Kruse sent a threatening message Wednesday night to My'Air's mother. Police also say they are concerned about My'Air's welfare.

Call 911 if you have any information about My'Air, Kruse or the black Chevy Tahoe.

