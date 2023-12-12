BCA releases body cam footage of St. Paul shootout that killed Brandon Keys, injured officer

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Body camera footage of last week's deadly shootout between St. Paul police and a Maplewood man was released Tuesday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Brandon Keys, 24, died one day after he was shot in the head by Officer Michael Tschida. Police say Keys opened fire on officers near the University of St. Thomas campus.

Tschida suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in the encounter. He was treated and released from the hospital hours later. No one else was hurt.

Police say before the shooting, a driver had called 911 to report she was being followed by a man she had an order of protection against. She also said he was ramming into her vehicle and had broken out a window.

Officers were called to a gas station near Cretin and Marshall avenues, where the deadly confrontation occurred.

"That man fired towards our offices with that handgun, striking (Tschida) in the lower leg. Our officer returned fire, striking the man and critically injuring him," said SPPD Sgt. Mike Ernster.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.