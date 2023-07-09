Fireworks may have prompted blaze at St. Paul apartment building, officials say

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Crews in St. Paul found evidence that fireworks may have caused a grass fire that spread to an apartment building Saturday, leaving 17 apartments condemned and 30 people displaced, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.

The department said it first responded to the fire on the 1300 block of St. Paul Avenue around 4:20 p.m.

The fire started in the grass, spread to trees adjacent to the building and, eventually, the building itself. No injuries were reported, per the department.

St. Paul Fire Department

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

Fighting the fire took more than five hours, the fire department said, and required the efforts of 12 fire companies, four chief officers, two ambulances and more than 60 fire department personnel.

St. Paul Fire Department

Investigators found fireworks debris near where the fire started, and residents told crews they heard fireworks before the fire, officials said. Police are aiding the fire department's investigation.

The fire department said the fire caused an estimated $2 million-plus in damage.

Note: The video above first aired July 8, 2023.