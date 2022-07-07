St. Cloud "Barbie" home listed on the market, goes viral for vintage vibes

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A unique home in St. Cloud has gone on the market and is grabbing the internet's attention for its vintage vibes.

The popular social media account, Zillow Gone Wild, posted the home on its social media pages Thursday and the pictures have already gotten over 60,000 likes on Instagram.

The 2,147-square-foot 1940s bungalow is listed for $250,000 and features three bedrooms and two bedrooms. It's located along the Mississippi River on Riverside Drive.

From looking at the pictures, it's clear why it has been called a "Barbie"-style house. The light green exterior makes way for a pink-heavy interior, including the living room and kitchen, and has a truly frozen-in-time feel.

"Unique features inside and out including many original built ins, attached garage, & LL rec room. Built of cinderblock, this home is truly something to behold and a rare opportunity," the listing on Edina Realty said.

It might just be a perfect house to watch the upcoming "Barbie" movie, slated for release next summer.