"Law & Order" crew member fatally shot putting up "No Parking" signs in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A "Law & Order" set became a real-life crime scene Tuesday in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting inside his car around 5 a.m. on North Henry Street.

Police sources told CBS2 the victim was in charge of putting up "No Parking" signs for the shoot. He was in his car when the gunman walked up, opened the door and shot him in the face and neck.

The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with neighbors on the quiet block, who said heard at least one gunshot.

"I mean, this is crazy. This is insane," one person said.

"We didn't really even suspect it was gunshots, so we just went back to sleep," another person added. "Later on, we woke up, and just cops everywhere."

As Caloway reported, "Law & Order: Organized Crime" planned to film there later in the morning.

NBC and Universal Television shared the following statement with CBS2:

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

Neighbors said it's a popular spot for productions, especially cop shows.

"They always shoot location here. 'Law & Order,' 'NYPD Blue,' whatever," one person said.

They never thought a show about crime would turn into a real-life crime scene.

"No, for real? That's what my daughter said. She said, 'Mom, there was a shooting.' I said, 'No, that's a film.' She said, 'OK, everything's OK?' 'As far as I know,' but I guess not," said Betty Gifford.

Police said the gunman was wearing all black and took off on foot after the shooting.

A friend told Caloway the victim was a father of three.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.