Some in Third Precinct celebrate halt on original plans to build new MPD headquarters

MINNEAPOLIS – Some Minneapolis police officers will not be based in the neighborhood they serve, thanks to a recently-announced development regarding the MPD's 3rd Precinct.

Three years ago, rioters set fire to the precinct following the police murder of George Floyd, and vandals ransacked the building. At first, the city planned to rebuild in south Minneapolis, but after an outcry from residents, officers will now be headquartered in Century Plaza downtown.

For a long time, the options appeared clear -- build a new police Third Precinct site where its charred remains still stand, or build on a vacant lot about four blocks north. Many people who live and work in the Third Precinct consider the move a victory.

"You could see why that would be attractive from a government standpoint, but the community I think rightfully recognized that they didn't have to accept a binary choice," Minnesota City Council member Jeremiah Ellison said.

Ellison represents neighborhoods on the city's north side, but understands why those in the Third Precinct were hesitant to pick one of the city's two choices when surveyed.

"I think that's why you're seeing folks say we want to move away from that, don't tell us where this thing needs to go. Let's first decide what it should be," Ellison said.

Until then, Century Plaza is where the precinct will be headquartered, in the city's 1st Precinct. It's currently being remodeled to house those officers starting next summer. But by next winter, Third Precinct officers will temporarily join them.

The building is just a few blocks from the Third Precinct's border, as well as highways that police say will allow for a quick response to emergency calls to the south side.

While the move has Mayor Jacob Frey's support, he still wants those who work and live in the Third Precinct to have something closer.

"I've said all along and I continue to say, we need a Third Precinct or a community safety hub within the Third Precinct," Frey said. "I think that's important for the residents that they get the necessary service that they deserve."

The other proposed site, four blocks from the old precinct, could become a community center and job training facility.