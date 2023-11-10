Shakopee woman goes missing, recovery efforts underway in the Mississippi River

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Shakopee police call off the search for Kayla Gaebel, 29, Friday afternoon after information led to a body recovery effort in the Mississippi River in Minneapolis.

Gaebel was last seen on Wednesday around 9 p.m. near her residence on Orchard Parkway in Shakopee.

According to a press release from the Shakopee police, a body recovery effort is now underway in the Mississippi River in Minneapolis.

MISSING PERSON Kayla Gaebel was last seen on Wednesday evening around 9:00PM near her residence on Orchard Parkway in... Posted by Shakopee Police Department on Friday, November 10, 2023

According to Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate, no foul play is suspected at this time.

Hennepin County Water Patrol is leading the recovery efforts.

No further information is available at this time.