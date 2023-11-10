Shakopee woman, 29, goes missing, police ask community for help
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Kayla Gaebel, 29, was last seen on Wednesday around 9 p.m. near her residence on Orchard Parkway in Shakopee.
According to police, Gaebel has brown hair and green eyes, and is roughly 5'7 and 150lbs.
Gaebel may be driving a 2014 white Ford Explorer with the license plate NKT967.
If you have any information regarding Gaebel's whereabouts, Shakopee police urge you to call their non-emergency number 952-445-1411.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.