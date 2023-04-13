State patrol: Serious injury crash on I-35 in Forest Lake

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash on an interstate in Forest Lake.

According to the patrol, the crash occurred Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 35 near Highway 8.

Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation show a motorist in a truck traveling on the right shoulder before careening across the median into oncoming traffic, crashing into another vehicle.

MnDOT

This is developing story, so check back for more.