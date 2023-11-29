Section of Highway 169 in northern suburbs closed after fatal crash

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Minnesota transportation officials say a crash has closed a section of Highway 169 north of the Twin Cities Wednesday morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the incident happened just south of Zimmerman on northbound Highway 169, between 237th and 239th avenues northwest.

The Minnesota State Patrol later confirmed that the incident was a fatal crash.

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash, on Highway 169 near 237th Ave NW in Zimmerman. Info will be posted at https://t.co/vIRHT9jP4n — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) November 29, 2023

The stretch of road is expected to be closed until approximately 11 a.m.

Details are limited, so check back for more.