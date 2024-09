Russian missile strike kills more than 50 people and wounds over 200 in Ukrainian city of Poltava, officials say

Ukraine's Kyiv rocked by Russian strikes Ukraine's Kyiv rocked by Russian drone, missile strikes 03:42

Two Russian ballistic missiles struck a military training facility and nearby hospital in a central-eastern region of Ukraine, killing at least 51 people and wounding over 200 others, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday. The strike occurred in the city of Poltava, the capital of the region of the same name, officials said.

Poltava is located about 200 miles southeast of Kyiv. The city is on the main highway and rail route between Kyiv and Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, which is close to the Russian border.

"As of 6 pm (1500 GMT), 51 people were killed and over 200 wounded in the attack," the office of Ukraine's prosecutor general said.

The strike appeared to be one of the deadliest carried out by Russian forces since the war began more than 900 days ago, with Russia's Feb. 24, 2022, full-scale invasion.

Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, posted on social media Tuesday that the death toll had increased to 47 and the number of people wounded in the attack went up to 206.

Video obtained by the Reuters news agency shows the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Poltava, in central-eastern Ukraine, that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said had killed at least 41 people. Reuters

"One of the buildings of the (Poltava Military) Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

"All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation," he added. He said he had ordered "a full and prompt investigation" into what happened. The president didn't provide any further details.

The missiles hit shortly after the air raid alert sounded, when many people were on their way to a bomb shelter, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said, describing the strike as "barbaric."

The White House condemned the deadly strike, saying it showed the need to urgently strengthen Kyiv's air defenses.

The attack was "another horrific reminder of Putin's brutality towards the people in Ukraine," White House national security communications adviser John Kirby told reporters, adding that the U.S. would send more military aid to Kyiv in the coming weeks.

Rescue crews and medics saved 25 people, 11 of them dug out from the rubble, a Defense Ministry statement said.

Zelenskyy repeated his appeal for Ukraine's Western partners to ensure swift delivery of military aid. He has previously chided the U.S. and European countries for being slow to make good on their pledges of help.

He also wants them to ease restrictions on what Ukraine can target on Russian soil with the weapons they provide. Some countries fear that hitting Russia could escalate the war.

"Ukraine needs air defense systems and missiles now, not sitting in storage," Zelenskyy wrote in English on Telegram.

"Long-range strikes that can protect us from Russian terror are needed now, not later. Every day of delay, unfortunately, means more lost lives," he said.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine have shown any real signs of willingness to reach a negotiated end to the war, with both sides pursuing ambitious ground offensives over the summer. Ukrainian forces have pushed deep into Russia's Kursk region, while the Russian army has delved deeper into eastern Ukraine's largely occupied Donetsk region.

Ukraine's air force said Monday that Russia had launched an overnight barrage of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones at Kyiv as children prepared to return to school. Multiple explosions echoed across the capital early Monday morning as Ukraine's air defenses shot down many of the weapons, causing damage and fires as the debris fell onto the capital.

AFP contributed to this report.