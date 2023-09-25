2 students detained after guns found on Roseville H.S. property, school officials say

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Two students were detained Monday for bringing guns to Roseville High School, according to officials.

In a message sent to parents, Principal Jen Wilson said the incidents were unrelated and that both students were not in possession of the firearms when the weapons were found. The discovery prompted an increased police presence at the school.

Wilson says the Roseville Police Department is now investigating both incidents.

"We take these situations very seriously. While we read about this in the news, it is very different when it is happening within our own school. We are appreciative of the diligent work of our staff and the partnership with the Roseville Police Department," Wilson said.

The incidents are a good reminder for students to say something to staff members if they see something of concern, Wilson added.