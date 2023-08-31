Rogers police chief says school resource officers will stay in schools for now

Rogers police opt to keep SROs in schools, as other departments pull out

Rogers police opt to keep SROs in schools, as other departments pull out

Rogers police opt to keep SROs in schools, as other departments pull out

ROGERS, Minn. — There are still lots of unanswered questions about school resource officers and their role inside Minnesota schools. While some police and sheriff's departments are pulling SROs out, others are opting to stay.

Rogers Police Chief Daniel Wills says his department can safely do their jobs under the terms of the new law.

After speaking with the superintendent, teachers and his officers, he knew what needed to be done.

"Were going to start in the schools but if things change to the point where we are putting our SRO's in a position where there is high liability to them or they are uncomfortable being in those schools we are going to remove those officers from those schools until this can be resolved by a special session," Wills said.

RELATED: What is the exact language of the new law concerning school resource officer conduct?

Wills said the law used to allow SRO's to physically restrain someone who was being disruptive, but it's now changed; officers can no longer put their hands on a student to restraint them until there is a threat of bodily harm to themselves or someone else.

"When we evaluate the number of times we actually use restraints on kids, we feel the cost-benefit analysis — we feel it makes more sense to start our SRO's in the schools," he said.

He understands other districts are dealing with a different set of challenges than they do in Rogers. But in the end, Chief Wills says he could not turn his back on the hundreds of students and staff who depend on SRO's to keep them safe.

"When we are talking about emergency situations and seconds count and we don't want to risk having a response time that may make things worse if we are waiting. We really believe that just the physical presence of that SRO is going to be a deterrence to any type of crime," he said.

SRO's in Rogers received additional training in de-escalation tactics and what is acceptable when handling disruptive students.

Republican legislators are calling for a special session to change the law.