Sources: Actor Robert de Niro's Upper East Side home burglarized

NEW YORK - Actor Robert de Niro's Upper East Side rental home was burglarized Monday morning, sources said. 

Police say it happened at around 2:30 a.m. at his home on East 65th Street near Park Avenue. 

Sources tell CBS2 police spotted the burglary suspect - a 30-year-old known repeat offender - break into a basement door of the building. 

They followed her inside and caught her in the act, sources said. 

De Niro was at home at the time of the burglary, sources said. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

First published on December 19, 2022 / 9:23 AM

