Robbinsdale school teacher accused of sexually assaulting his cousins while they were minors

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A 28-year-old Robbinsdale school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting two of his cousins more than 100 times while they were minors.

Matthew Anderson Bertsch was charged in Hennepin County with two counts of second-degree criminal sex conduct and one count of using minors in pornographic work.

Hennepin County

The complaint says that Bloomington Police took a report from the two cousins - who are now 19 and 20 years old - and their father. They accused Bertsch of sexually assaulting them starting when they were 10 and 11 years old respectively.

Bertsch assaulted them during family gatherings or when he was left in charge of supervising the two brothers, the complaint says. He also allegedly took a photograph of one of the boys, who was sitting naked in a chair. The victim showed the photograph to police as evidence.

Bertsch was arrested at the Fair Crystal School and is currently in custody. He started working at Robbinsdale Area Schools starting in September of 2021.

"Staff at Robbinsdale are focusing on what is most important at this time of year - welcoming students and families back to school beginning next week," the district said in a statement.

He also taught in Richfield for a few months. The district said in a statement that he was an elementary and substitute teacher in late 2020 and early 2021.

"Because we were in distance and hybrid learning during most of this time, he would have had limited contact with students," the district said.