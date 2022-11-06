Watch CBS News
Local News

Reel Stories: Meet Fernando

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

/ CBS Minnesota

Reel Stories: Meet Fernando
Reel Stories: Meet Fernando 02:05

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are 900 kids in the state of Minnesota whose parents aren't able to take care of them, and they are looking for forever families.

Some of those kids have chosen to share their stories with the help of the nonprofit Reel Hope Project.

Watch Fernando's story in the video above.

645f1fa9c686ceaff45e20836f8e054d.jpg
Reel Hope Project

If you feel stirred to learn more about fostering and adopting, click here.

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
web-susan-elizabeth-littlefield.jpg

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield loves sharing the good news. She hosts a show on Sunday mornings based on local "positivity and empowerment," leading right into CBS Sunday Morning.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 8:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.