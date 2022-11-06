Reel Stories: Meet Fernando
MINNEAPOLIS -- There are 900 kids in the state of Minnesota whose parents aren't able to take care of them, and they are looking for forever families.
Some of those kids have chosen to share their stories with the help of the nonprofit Reel Hope Project.
Watch Fernando's story in the video above.
If you feel stirred to learn more about fostering and adopting, click here.
