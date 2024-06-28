Title: Promotions Manager

Department: Promotions

Are you a transformational storyteller with a passion for captivating audiences? Do you thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment where creativity knows no bounds? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!

Responsibilities:

Lead and Inspire: Manage a dedicated team of writer-producers to build compelling on-air station promos, including news special reports and image campaigns.

Innovate and Create: Conceptualize, write, produce, and edit station image campaigns, news sweeps promos, and other innovative marketing initiatives.

Hands-On Production: Provide top-notch shooting and editing services for station promotional efforts.

Collaborative Vision: Work closely with the Director of Brand & Marketing and the team to implement creative and effective marketing strategies.

Content Marketing Partnership: Collaborate with the station's news department to plan and lead impactful content marketing.

Event Promotion Management: Take charge of promoting station events to ensure maximum engagement.

Inventory Oversight: Run and maintain promo inventory on station logs and handle other tasks as needed.

Consistency is Key: Ensure regular and predictable attendance to maintain project momentum.

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Radio/TV communications, production, or a related field (other relevant education will be considered).

8 or more years of experience as a writer/producer in a mid-to-major market station promotion department (equivalent experience will be evaluated).

Strong people management abilities to encourage and guide your team.

Exceptional tease-writing skills with an interest in mentoring producers.

Proficiency in shooting promo projects and collaborating with news talent.

Mastery of non-linear editing, particularly with Adobe Suite products.

Basic graphic design skills using Photoshop, After Effects, and related programs.

Strong problem-solving skills with a talent for communicating innovative ideas.

Prior experience working in transforming ratings and demo information into effective promotional strategies.

A visionary problem solver with the ability to overcome challenges and deliver high-quality production results.

Join us and become a driving force in shaping our station's image and brand. Bring your creative vision to life and make a lasting impact in the world of broadcast promotion. Apply now to join our dynamic and innovative team!

